The Official Loch Ness Monster Sightings Register names Benjamin Scanlon as the latest person who claims to have found Nessie while he was holidaying with his family last month.

According to the register, Mr Scanlon was enjoying a day trip on Loch Ness Cruise, the ‘Nessie Hunter’ on August 26, when he captured the sonar image.

The boat was in water about 40 metres deep and the Captain, Captain Mike, estimated the creature caught in the image was between three and four metres in length, sitting at a depth of about 20 metres.

The image shows the blue background of the cool loch with the heat images of a long, snake-like shape thought to be Nessie.

The monster, otherwise suggested to be a Plesiosaurus, typically grew to around 11ft according to fossil records, which would match the Captain’s estimate of the heat signature captured.

Mr Scanlon is the fifth person this year to report a sighting of the famous underwater creature.

The latest hi-tech images taken of Nessie may be the most advanced proof yet of her existence.

Gary Campbell, from the Loch Ness Sighting Register, told the Scotsman: “We are delighted that Nessie is clearly still swimming about in the depths of the loch.

"Sonar contacts like this are very important as they give an idea of where the creatures’ habitat might be and add to the already significant body of evidence in support of their existence.”

