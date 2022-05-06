There have been body blows for Boris Johnson in the early hours of the Council Elections. Labour has taken control of Westminster City Council in London for the first time since its creation in 1964.
Wandsworth, which had been a Conservative authority for more than 40 years, also fell to Labour.
More than half of English councils where elections were held are counting overnight with the rest beginning on Friday morning with counts in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland beginning later today.
We'll have the latest from the counts in Glasgow, Edinburgh and across Scotland.
Edinburgh: Lib Dems take three out of four seats in Ward one
Over in Edinburgh the Lib Dems have stormed to an impressive showing in Ward 1. Kevin Lang, Louise Young, and Lewis Younie all take seats in the Almond Ward, alongide the SNP’s Norrie Work.
Scots Tory source: ‘We expect heavy losses due to Boris and Partygate’
According to a party source in Scotland, the Conservatives are expecting to take losses when today’s results come in.
A Tory source told The Scotsman: “We’re expecting third. Heavy losses coming.
“Tory voters haven’t gone to Labour, they just haven’t turned out because of Boris and Partygate.”
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey celebrated his party’s “big gains” in the local elections which he said were due to voters seeking an alternative to the Conservatives amid cost-of-living concerns.
He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We’re making big gains from the Conservatives, gains that I think we can turn into seats in the next election…
“I said that people could use their vote to send a message to Boris Johnson that he’s not providing the leadership on the cost-of-living emergency, which is really the issue on the doorsteps that I found, and I think the real situation here is the economy is in a real mess, the Conservatives have failed to provide that leadership and people are turning to the Liberal Democrats for an alternative party”.
He also said: “The dissatisfaction amongst lifelong Conservatives with the Prime Minister was really palpable, they don’t think he’s a decent man”.
Sir Ed dismissed calls for a pact with the Labour Party to defeat the Tories at the next general election.
The SNP, Tories and the Liberal Democrats have returned councillors in the Tweeddale West ward of Scottish Borders Council.
The Tories’ vote share dropped by 15.7% based on the 2017 election in the ward.
The result in Tweeddale East, the neighbouring ward, was announced soon after, with an SNP, Tory and independent councillor elected.
The 1st preferences from the Scottish Ballot council at Tweeddale West shows a significant drop in Scottish Conservative votes.
Con: 28.1% (-15.7) SNP: 26.2% (+1.1) LD: 22.8% (+6.1) Grn: 16.4% (+11.7) Lab: 6.5% (+2.1)