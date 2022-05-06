There have been body blows for Boris Johnson in the early hours of the Council Elections. Labour has taken control of Westminster City Council in London for the first time since its creation in 1964.
Wandsworth, which had been a Conservative authority for more than 40 years, also fell to Labour.
More than half of English councils where elections were held are counting overnight with the rest beginning on Friday morning with counts in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland beginning later today.
We'll have the latest from the counts in Glasgow, Edinburgh and across Scotland.
Read More
You can keep up to date with the key results and events as the day unfolds in our live blog.
Local elections results LIVE: Count set to begin in Scotland as Conservatives lose seats down south
Last updated: Friday, 06 May, 2022, 15:38
RESULT: The SNP has become the largest party on Perth and Kinross Council, winning 16 of the 4 seats.
The Scottish Conservatives dropped three seats, down to 14.
There are now four independents, two Lib Dems and two Labour.
RESULT: Labour gain one seat to remain the largest party on East Lothian Council, with 10 of the 22 seats.
The SNP also gained one seat and are on seven, with the Scottish Conservatives losing three seats and now have just four.
The Scottish Greens won one seat.
East Lothian Council had been run by a Labour minority administration.
RESULT: The Scottish National Party has taken overall control of Dundee City Council with 15 of the 29 seats.
Labour are the second largest party with no change to their nine seats.
The Lib Dems won four seats, down two, and the Tories won one, also down two.
RESULT: The SNP have been named the biggest party in East Renfrewshire with six of the 18 seats.
Labour have five, up two, and the Conservatives are down two on five.
Two independent candidates were elected.
RESULT: The SNP have gained one seat and the Scottish Conservatives lost two in Clackmannanshire.
The SNP remain the largest party with nine of the 18 seats.
Labour remain on five and the Tories are down to three.
The Scottish Greens have one councillor.
First Minister has hailed a “seismic” result for the SNP in Glasgow.
Nicola Sturgeon’s party had two councillors elected in the Pollokshields ward of Glasgow City Council, while Tory councillor David Meikle – the husband of former MP Natalie McGarry – lost his seat.
Ms Sturgeon said on Twitter: “National/city trends aside, this result is seismic. For years, Pollokshields was the only Tory seat in Glasgow and it seemed we would never take it.”