Loanhead staff hoping to make an M-Pact

Thirteen big-hearted staff from Loanhead-based electrical contractor M-Pact will next month take on the Tough Mudder challenge for charity.

That’s 20 per cent of the 65-strong workforce – putting their best foot forward on June 15 in the gruelling eight-to-10 mile race. They will be getting down and dirty at Drumlanrig Estate in the Scottish Borders, home of the Duke and Duchess of Buccleuch and braving challenges such as electric shocks, the ice pool and the ninja ramp.

But their efforts will be worth it as they raise cash for Lupus UK and Hopscotch, which provides respite breaks for vulnerable children.

M-Pact directors Matthew and Claire Wright, Paul and Andrea Wringe, are thrilled to be supporting both causes and are proud of all their staff participating in the event. Matthew and Claire will also be tying on their running shoes to take part in the Challenge for the first time along with directors Dean Stevens and Mike McGuire and other office staff.

Claire said: “I love running anyway and the Tough Mudder is as tough as it gets. I don’t know if I’m looking forward to it or dreading it, but the main thing is that we raise as much as possible for these causes.

“The issue of Lupus is close to our hearts as a family and Hopscotch really stood out as a charity which is changing a lot of young lives. If we could raise £5,000 to £6,000, we would be delighted but if we could push it up to five figures, we would be ecstatic.”

M-Pact also donates to Women’s Aid each Christmas and Easter, and held a Comic Relief Great M-Pact Bake-Off.

Paul Wringe said: “Our staff really go all out to support worthy causes in the local area and nationally and they are really pulling out the stops with this one. There is a lot of training going on and I know that they will put their hearts into it.”