Linlithgow woman is fair up for latest baby event

A Linlithgow woman is gearing up to host her sixth ‘Bonnie Bairn’ pregnancy and family fair, at the Corn Exchange in Edinburgh in March.

The latest fair is on Sunday, March 1. It follows the huge success of the 2019 fair, the first in Edinburgh, which saw over 1,000 local visitors flood through the doors,

This year over 80 exhibitors have been confirmed, making it the largest pregnancy and family fair in Scotland.

Bonnie Bairn will also offer a series of taster sessions from participating businesses. These will include talks and workshops scheduled throughout the day.

Deby Rainnie from Linlithgow, founder of Bonnie Bairn, explained why she believes her events are important.

She said: “Pregnancy is such a wonderful time and should be celebrated.

“The early years of parenthood can often be overwhelming and with so many amazing classes and support groups available it can be a little daunting to know which ones to go with.

“Our fairs are designed to be an excellent opportunity for visitors to meet the people behind the businesses, trial the classes and engage in a wide range of informative talks.”

During Deby’s maternity leave with her first daughter in 2014, she decided to become a work-at-home mum and joined a national franchise company as an events consultant. After moving back to Scotland from Sussex in 2016, she felt that Central Scotland was lacking in premium fairs that support new and expecting parents.

Bonnie Bairn’s launch fair took place in March 2017 and welcomed 43 exhibitors and over 300 local families in Grangemouth. Since then the event has grown and the team has plans to develop the product offering further in the coming years.

Deby added: “We want to support parents and parents-to-be, across Scotland, sharing everything that is wonderful about raising a family here. Many of our retailers are local businesses, selling beautiful products that are often only available online, so this is also a wonderful chance for them to showcase their products.”

Advance tickets can be purchased online for £6. Under 16s can attend for free and do not require a ticket. Every ticket purchased will also count as one entry into the Epic Prize Draw.

For more information visit www.bonnie-bairn.co.uk/.

A free premium goody bag will be given to the first 250 families who arrive on the day.