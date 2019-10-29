Linlithgow up for Scotland’s Most Beautiful High Street award

Linlithgow is one of eight towns vying for the title of having Scotland’s Most Beautiful High Street, with the winner decided by a public vote.

The national competition is run by Scotland’s Towns Partnership and Keep Scotland Beautiful. The other towns shortlisted by the judging panel are Ayr, Innerleithen, Kirkwall, Lerwick, Lanark, Milngavie and Rothesay.

Entries were judged on factors including horticultural achievement, environmental responsibility, and community participation.

The public have until November 10 to cast their vote online, with the winner to be announced on November 18 at the beginning of Scotland’s Towns Week.

Votes can be cast at www.scotlandstowns.org/scotlands_most_beautiful_high_street.

Phil Prentice, chief officer of Scotland’s Towns Partnership, said: “This competition is about celebrating the incredible work of people up and down the country, who give up their time to improve their local places. We’ve been blown away by the strength of the entries this year which goes to show that town centre revival is on the up, and it’s driven by local people.

“Our high streets and town centres are the beating hearts of communities and local economies, and each has its own unique identity and experience to offer for both residents and visitors.

“I would urge people to get online and vote for their favourite entry and help us celebrate the success of our thriving town centres.”

Katie Murray, communities and place manager at Keep Scotland Beautiful said: “Congratulations to all eight shortlisted high streets – it is always inspiring to see communities and businesses working together to help the places they care about thrive.

“For over half a decade we have celebrated the success of communities, through our Beautiful Scotland competition so we know how important competitions such as this are. I’d urge everyone to vote - working together we can all enjoy and celebrate cleaner, greener and more beautiful high streets.”

Last year’s winner was the Aberdeenshire town of Turriff. Turriff’s entry, submitted by the Turriff Business Association, highlighted the town’s numerous heritage sites, horticultural beauty, and community initiatives, including the emblematic ‘Turra Coo’ sculpture.

Marj Chalmers, chair of 2018 winners Turriff Business Association, said: “Entering and winning the title of Scotland’s Most Beautiful High Street last year was a great honour for us. Winning overall was fantastic and a great boost for Turriff.

“We had lots of press coverage and TV crews visiting Turriff and doing a report. The footfall was increased greatly and it certainly put Turriff on the map with the businesses in Turriff benefiting from the extra trade.”