Linlithgow students have the write stuff for children

A group of Linlithgow Academy students have written a children’s book about a Haggis called Harris, for the Young Enterprise competition.

The S6 pupils set-up their company Tartan Texts to publish ‘Harris the Haggis – Adventures in Edinburgh’, as part of the ‘Apprentice’ style contest which sees pupils across the country compete to make the most money, as part of the sixth year curriculum.

Tartan Texts comprises seven S6 Linlithgow Academy students (all 17 years old): Aidan Murphy (managing director); Rhianwen Hopwood (author and HR director); Holly Mayland (illustrator and company secretary); Ciara Benson (operations director); Tom Lawrence (finance director); and Calum Ireland and Oscar Milne (marketing directors).

Aidan revealed that the aspiring business students enjoyed the process. He said: “Our company has written, illustrated, and published a children’s storybook.

“Selling this product is our primary source of revenue and our aim – like the other teams in the Young Enterprise competition – is to make the maximum possible profit.

“It has been fantastic to take part. We all want to go on and do business at university so this has been a great experience for us. It’s a bit like the Apprentice TV programme.

“The book is for young kids aged four to eight. We visited the local toddler group, St Michael’s, to do a reading, and we went into Springfield Primary School.”

The students’ book went on sale for the first time at the recent Linlithgow Academy parents’ evening, selling 54 copies in just over two hours. “We hope to make the book more widely available in the coming weeks by visiting more primary schools, selling to local book and gift shops, and eventually expanding into Edinburgh retailers,” added Aidan.

“We have placed an order for 200 more copies already. We have had a great response to the book.

“In terms of plans for the future, we are hoping to progress through the Young Enterprise Lothian finals and reach the national finals next year in June. We’ve all put a lot of time and effort into the creation of the book and we hope it will pay off.

“Another S6 pupil, Liam Green, who is not officially a member of the company, was a huge help in transposing Holly’s paper illustrations into an electronic format and rendering the final artwork.”

Speaking more about how the book came about, Aidan added: “We were originally going to do mugs and coasters but pushed ourselves and thought ‘what would be different and stand out?’ So we decided to do this.

“Rhianwen is the main author, she is quite creative and the key writer of the book.

“I came up with the main concept and we took it from there, with Rhianwen writing the story.

“In the book, Harris has been in Edinburgh with his friends neep and tattie. He loses them and goes around the city looking for them, visiting landmarks along the way.”

The book, priced at £6.50 can be purchased by getting in touch via email tartantexts@gmail.com or on Instagram @tartantexts.