Linlithgow street lighting work due for completion

West Lothian Council’s long-running work to replace the street lighting in Linlithgow High Street is expected to be completed by August 31.

The quality of light on the High Street will be improved by the use of LED light sources providing a safer environment during the hours of darkness. The new system will be more reliable and more energy efficient, helping the council meet its energy reduction targets.

With over 2km of underground cabling having been installed, 60 new lighting columns erected and the disconnection and removal of the old equipment, it has been a major undertaking.

Work began in January, which was scheduled to take 12 weeks.

Council officers are working closely with the contractor to manage the project to ensure any disruption is kept to a minimum.

It should be noted that recent works at the entrance to Tesco car park in the town are not part of this project. This was emergency work being undertaken by Scottish Power under temporary traffic management.

Executive councillor for the environment Tom Conn said: “The new lighting columns on Linlithgow High Street are energy efficient and environmentally friendly whilst keeping in with the nature of their surroundings. Progress has been slower than was hoped but the difficulties of working in a busy town centre with difficult ground conditions have made it extremely challenging however officers have worked well with the contractor to ensure that the work is completed to a high standard.”