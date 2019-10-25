Linlithgow school repairs carried out

Last week’s October school holiday provided an opportunity to undertake refurbishment work in more than 30 West Lothian schools.

Nearly £300,000 was invested in the school programme of works for a variety of projects including air handling unit replacements at Linlithgow Academy.

Executive councillor for education David Dodds said: “Continuing to improve settings across our education facilities will provide the best possible environment for students to learn. It’s an ongoing process to maintain a high standard across each of our school buildings.”