Linlithgow MSP highlights new road campaign aimed at tourists

Linlithgow MSP Fiona Hyslop (SNP) is highlighting a new campaign that reminds international visitors to drive on the left-hand side of the road.

She said: “The Keep Left campaign has worked well in the Highlands where thousands of tourists flock throughout the year to see Scotland, particularly in relation to the Outlander effect with Linlithgow Palace and Blackness Castle.

“With the local area being rich in tourism sites, many road accidents involve international visitors who are not used to driving on the left. I and my colleague Angus Macdonald MSP for Falkirk East met with Police Scotland and representatives from both Falkirk and West Lothian Council recently to discuss this issue, with specific reference to the A803/A904 at the Champanay Junction following two fatal road accidents and a number of near misses on that stretch of road.

“Transport Scotland has also agreed to supply historic sites with leaflets and wristbands for international visitors to remind them to drive on the left. This is an important campaign aimed at providing help for those not used to driving on the left but also to local visitors to remind them of the high number of tourists around who will not be used to driving our roads.”