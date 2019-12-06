Linlithgow Ladies Choir ready to bring festive spirit to town

Linlithgow Ladies Choir is performance ready for its planned events running up to Christmas.

The choir welcomes everyone to join them at their upcoming events in the town, starting today (Friday) at 7.30pm in St Ninian’s Craigmailen Church, where they will be joining the Linlithgow Rugby Club Male Voice Choir in the annual concert supporting the town’s Day Care Centre.

Next Saturday (December 14) the choir will perform twice, firstly carol singing from 10am at Tesco – a warm-up session before their big event of the season. As later that day the choir will be performing its main Christmas concert, at 7pm, at St Michael’s Church (Kirkgate).

Linlithgow Ladies Choir press liaison officer Shelagh Bell said: “We have a wonderful programme which includes modern and traditional music. You’ll hear solo performances, duets and instrumental pieces , including some ‘Jingle Bells’.

“No tickets are needed but a donation is always welcome which we then give to charity.

“The last time we were in St Michael’s the place was full, so we hope it’s the same this time.”

And on December 21 from 10am, the choir will be carol singing at Tesco again. “We’ll be wishing you all a Merry Christmas in song,” added Shelagh.

The choir is looking forward to these events. Shelagh said: “They are coming after a very successful choir concert in the autumn. Singing carols has been a bit of light relief for us as we had some quite complicated numbers to perform in the autumn.

“Now we are looking forward to getting into the Christmas spirit.

“It’s a busy time. We have got a really regular following.

“This will just cheer everybody up, what with all the Brexit doom and gloom. I think our performances will be a nice diversion for people.

“We wish everyone a Merry Christmas. And we hope to see some new faces with familiar faces this Christmas period.

The choir has come a long way since it began. Shelagh added: “We started off 15 years go with 15 members. It’s just grown and grown, it’s around 80 members now, with a waiting list.

“We moved to St John’s Church hall a few years ago because the choir was growing so much, then we had to cap it.

“Kirsty Ball, our music director, is ambitious for us. We have gone from singing standard pieces to quite complicated pieces.”