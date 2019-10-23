Linlithgow green group wants to hear your views on climate change

Local environmental group Transition Linlithgow has a consultation event in the Low Port centre next Wednesday evening (October 30).

The group has already successfully passed the first hurdle for applications to the Climate Challenge Fund, for a further two years of funding, and are working on the detailed bid to follow. To help support the bid, Transition wants to hear local people’s thoughts on climate change, so it can tailor the proposals as much as possible to meet the needs of the community.

Susan White, Transition Linlithgow manager, hopes locals learn more about the group, which employes two full-time and three part-time staff. She said: “People should attend if they are interested in finding out more about what can be done locally to help tackle the climate crisis.

“We have got a lot of things going on locally. The funding is vital. This is our core funding which will help fund jobs.”

The consultation event will run from 7.3o-9pm. Susan added: “We plan to have somebody speaking, with a quick presentation. We are hoping we get some people that don’t know a lot about the background of Transition Linlithgow.

“We’ve been going for 11 years but we still encounter people that don’t know much about us. So this is a good opportunity to let people know what we are all about.

“It’s also about asking people what they think is important and what we can help with. The issue is gathering a bit of momentum. Every day there is something in the news. We are definitely feeling that people in the town are becoming more aware of climate issues.”

Sue Friel, Transition Linlithgow Chairwoman, said “Monitoring our current project has shown what has worked and what needs improvement and our Gathering on October 30 will help us to continue to listen to our community and formulate our plans for the next two years.”

There’s also a short survey that people can fill in, with a chance to win a £50 gift voucher for Grow Wild Organics. It can be filled in online at bit.ly/TLSurvey2019 or via the Transition Linlithgow website or Facebook page. Paper copies of the survey can be picked up in the Transition Linlithgow office at Unit 5, Braehead Road or at the LCDT office at the Vennel. Closing date is November 3.