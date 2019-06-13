Linlithgow choir’s French connection

By Clare Grant

Linlithgow Rugby Club’s Male Voice Choir has honoured the Auld Alliance on a trip to France by teaming up with Gallic counterparts.

The group travelled to the majestic Gironde region and were united in song with singers affiliated to the Stade Langonnaise rugby club.

Together they held a church-based concert, which saw them sing their respective national anthems together plus ‘Auld Lang Syne’ with a chorus in French.

Choir chairman Chris Thomas said: “The welcome and hospitality from our hosts was truly outstanding and whilst the concert was the highlight. We also enjoyed two civic receptions and visits to Arcachon, Saint-Emilion and the city of Bordeaux

“Visiting France was another marvellous experience in an incredibly busy nine months that have included hosting the Australian Welsh Male Voice Choir and joining other choirs for a Gala Festival at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

“After a summer break we will be resuming in August. New members are always very welcome – so if you enjoy singing, socialising and raising funds for good causes, why not come along and meet us?”

For further information on the choir call Chris on 07823 884802.

Meanwhile, the choir’s next local performance is opening the Marches Music Concert on Friday, June 14, at 7pm in Linlithgow Academy.

Tickets are £8 and are available from The Line Gallery, Linlithgow High Street. Proceeds will go to Linlithgow Link and other local good causes.