Linlithgow Boys’ Brigade group set to mark 40th birthday

The 2nd Linlithgow Boys’ Brigade are turning 40 years old, and they want to “shout it from the roof tops!”

They are holding their 40th Birthday Bash on February 28, 7.30pm, at The Burgh Halls.

Lisa Callaghan from the 2nd Linlithgow Boys’ Brigade, said: “If you are a Queens Man, or a parent of a Queens Man, or a former member or a friend of 2nd Linlithgow Boys’ Brigade, whatever your connection – we would love to see you there!”

Tickets are on sale now, and must be purchased before the night. Contact David MacKenzie at dave_mack2@yahoo.co.uk to purchase your tickets or if you would like further information.

Lisa added: “We are currently raising money for the Boys Brigade ‘Raise the Bar’ appeal so that Boys Brigade can help more young people live life to the full.

“To help us achieve this we will be holding a silent auction on the night. Or you may choose to make a donation.

“The evening will also be a great opportunity to share stories, and involve ex-members in projects that we are currently working on, as well as looking at our memorabilia.”

Light refreshments on the night will also be included in the ticket price.