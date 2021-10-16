Linda Newlands and Andrew Baird: Mother and son found safe and well

Linda Newlands, 30, and her 10-year-old son Andrew Baird were reported missing from the Dingwall area last night. Police have thanked members of the public and those who responded to the appeal.

Linda Newlands and Andrew Baird: Concerns raised after mother and son go missing from the Dingwall area