Scottish rugby heroes Gavin and Scott Hastings attended the unveiling of the lion sculptures in Edinburgh this summer.

The colourfully-decorated sculptures are being sold in aid of UK conservation charity Tusk, which has the Duke of Cambridge as its patron.

The celebrity-designed lions were previously displayed in cities around the world, including Edinburgh, as part of a global art installation called the Tusk Lion Trial.

The only pride in Scotland was located at St James Quarter.

One lion took centre stage at Register Square, with a further two located inside the recently-opened 850,000 square feet shopping mall.

The Edinburgh sculptures were hand-designed by fine art photographer David Yarrow and renowned Scottish artists Adrian Wiesnieski and Ade Adesina, each creating a unique piece of art.

Scottish rugby legends Scott and Gavin Hastings attended the unveiling of the sculptures in the Capital along with Euan Kennedy, another former Scotland International Rugby Union player, in August.

Other lions were displayed in Nairobi, Wellington, Sydney, New York and Bristol.

In addition to actors Cleese and Fielding and Rolling Stones guitarist Wood, Gavin And Stacey star Matthew Horne and Dire Straits bassist John Illsley also created sculptures for the exhibition.

Others were designed by artists including Hannah Shergold and Ray Richardson.

A total of 32 lions will go under the hammer.

Tusk previously raised £750,000 with its Rhino Trail in 2018.

The charity says its mission is to “amplify the impact of progressive conservation initiatives across Africa”.

The exhibition will take place at 9pm on November 10 on the online platform Artsy.

