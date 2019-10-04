Life-saving kit at Linlithgow bistro

A new defibrillator has been installed at the Linlithgow family-run Park Bistro, available for public use as well as for customers and staff.

A defibrillator delivers a high-energy electric shock to someone suffering a cardiac arrest to help restore a stable heart rhythm.

Earlier this year, Park Bistro manager Rachael Cook’s father suffered a cardiac arrest at home. She said: “Unfortunately and through our own personal experiences, cardiac arrest can happen to anyone at any time and we hope that the new installation will make a difference should it ever have to be used.”

The Park Bistro is located just outside Linlithgow on Park Farm and beside the Union Canal.

General manager, Colin Scott said, “You always hope it will not need to be used but it is good to have it here. Earlier this year, our sister venue The Scott’s Functions & Events Suites in Grangemouth, fundraised over £1200.00 to have a defibrillator installed. It’s through our fundraising for a defibrillator that we began our partnership with West Lothian First Responders who very kindly donated the defibrillator at The Park Bistro.”

The emergency services average response time to a cardiac event related incident in an urban area is 11 minutes. For every minute that goes by where a victim of Sudden Cardiac Arrest does not receive treatment, their chance of survival decreases by 10%. If defibrillation through a defibrillator occurs within 1 minute of the victim collapsing, the victim’s survival rate increases to 90%

Colin said, “We’re very close with our community and guests and wanted to make sure a defibrillator is available for anyone who may need it one day.”

The machine has been installed at the Park Bistro in a secure box that can be accessed with a pin number, which will be provided when an emergency call is made.