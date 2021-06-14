The incident took place at around 12.15pm on Saturday, June 5, at the crossroads of Roman Road with Cadgers Loan.

Mr Lacon, from Fallin, was riding a white and black Yamaha motorcycle when he was involved in a collision with a grey Volkswagen Tiguan.

He was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow with critical injuries, where he died on Saturday, June 12.

Sergeant David Marr, of Forth Valley Roads Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts go out to Mr Lacon's family at this difficult time.

“Enquiries are continuing to find out the full circumstances of what happened and I would appeal to anyone who has not already spoken to us to get in touch.

“Anyone with any information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1663 of Saturday, June 5, 2021.”

