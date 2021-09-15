Police have now named the cyclist as 35-year-old Liam Alexander Finlayson, 35, from Inverurie.

He died after coming off his bicycle around 2.40 pm on Sunday, September 12 on the B9126.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police Scotland have confirmed that enquiries are still ongoing into the incident.

Liam Alexander Finlayson: 35-year-old cyclist who died on Aberdeenshire road named

In a social media post, they wrote: “A cyclist who died on the B9126 in Aberdeenshire has now been formally identified.

“He was Liam Alexander Finlayson, 35, from Inverurie.

“Mr Finlayson died after coming off his bicycle around 2.40pm on Sunday, 12 September near Kirkton of Skene.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“A previous appeal sought to identify a 4x4 vehicle. The driver of this vehicle has now come forward and has been spoken to by officers.

“Anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police is asked to call 101, quoting incident 2053 of 12 September.”

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.