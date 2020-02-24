Lewis Capaldi's ex Paige Turley wins Love Island along with new boyfriend Finn Tapp

Have your say

The pair were crowned champions of the winter edition in South Africa.

West Lothian's Paige Turley has been named winner of Love Island along with new boyfriend Finley Tapp.

The 22-year-old singer and her man scooped the £50,000 top prize after they were crowned champions of the ITV show on Sunday night.

READ MORE: Edinburgh Love Islander Jamie Clayton said goodbye to the villa last night - here’s what happened

Paige chose to share the cash with Finn after presenter Laura Whitmore announced the couple had the largest share of the public vote.

Paige is known to have previously dated Lewis Capaldi, who made a cheeky remark about her appearance on the show during the Brit Awards last week.

Speaking to Love Island host Laura Whitmore during the live final, Paige described it as an "amazing experience" which had been "filled with challenges."

Last night's show also paid tribute to former presenter Caroline Flack.

Laura Whitmore said the death of her friend has been hard to come to terms with, adding: "We're thinking of her family and everyone who knew her at this time.

"Caroline loved Love Island, she loved love, and that's why tonight's final is dedicated to her."

A series of clips from Flack's time hosting Love Island and companion show Aftersun was shown.

Ms Flack was found dead at her east London home on Saturday last week, having taken her own life at the age of 40.