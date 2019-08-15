Lewis Capaldi is 'last man standing' at Edinburgh nightclub as he parties with mum and his pals until 5am

Lewis Capaldi was the 'last man standing' after partying with his mum and his pals in an Edinburgh city centre club until 5am on Thursday morning.

The Bathgate singing sensation booked out the Grindlay Street venue last night after performing for a second night running in Princes Street Gardens at Edinburgh Summer Sessions.

Lewis Capaldi held a big party after his second performance at Edinburgh Summer Sessions. Pic: 4042edinburgh Instagram

And the club organised a Buckfast bottle parade instead of the more typical Champagne parade which is normally done for VIPs.

Pictures of the antics were posted on the club's Instagram account last night, which led to dozens of youngsters flocking to the venue to try and get in.

Edinburgh-based DJ Prospect mixed some tunes along with DJ G2 for about 200 revellers at the club.

The club set up a Buckfast bottle parade. Pic: club4042 Instagram

One of those lucky enough to attend last night's after party told the Evening News that Capaldi was "literally the last man standing," adding: "It was a celebration party because he had not had a chance to link up with everyone since having the number one.

"He was just mad cool. Everyone knows he is totally chilled but he was the last man standing with his family at the end. He was literally the last punter leaving."

Lewis also bought drinks for everyone and ordered in pizzas from Edinburgh's Civerinos restaurant, while there was also some beer pong on the go - or 'Capaldi pong' as it was billed.

As well as his family, comedian Daniel Sloss was also at the party and shared a video of himself attempting to down a bottle of Buckfast.

About 200 people turned out for the party.

BBC Radio presenter Nihal Arthanayake also attended and tweeted that he "tried Buckfast for the first time".

The club also said that Lewis was a great guest and is welcome back anytime.

The partying began after Capaldi, from Whitburn, finished the second of his sold-out gigs at Edinburgh Summer Sessions where he also provided fans with plenty of banter and laughter.

In the nightclub last night.

On Tuesday, he admitted on stage that he had been drinking so much water that he had accidentally wet himself.

“If there’s anyone out there from the papers, please don’t mention that." he said.

And he also apologised to his 'number one' beer brand Tennent's after being pictured with a can of Carlsberg at the concert.

In a tweet to the brand, the Someone You Loved singer said: “They didn’t have any backstage, you’ll always be my number one.”