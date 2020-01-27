Lewis Capaldi hilariously mistaken for a seat filler at 2020 Grammys

The West Lothian singer might be a chart topper - but not everyone recognised him

He has dominated music charts across the globe and last night was up for one of the Grammys biggest awards, but it seems not everyone knows who the West Lothian singer is after Lewis Capaldi was mistaken for a seat filler at the awards in Los Angeles last night.

The 23-year-old who was nominated for Song of the Year took to Twitter and said: "A lady at the Grammys has just come up and offered to take my seat because she thought I was one of the people who sits in the chairs to fill them when someone gets up to use the bathroom."

The Someone You Loved singer lost out on the award to chart topper Billie Eilish who sweeped six awards at the ceremony last night.

In a red carpet interview about his award with Ryan Seacrest from E! Capaldi said: "'Listen, it's never going to happen again, right? After this, the career is all downhill from here."

Ahead of his attendance at his first ever Grammys, Capaldi shared with fans how he was preparing - with a snap of him on the toilet.