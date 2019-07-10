Levenmouth community pays tribute to popular Buckhaven man at vigil

Have your say

People from the Levenmouth community gathered this week to pay tribute to one of its most popular members.

A vigil was held on Leven Promenade on Monday evening, where family and friends remembered Craig Bernard.

Craig Bernard

Craig, from Buckhaven, was known for his beaming smile and positive personality and was described as “one of a kind” by those who knew him.

He died last week, aged 45.

Around 100 people attended the event, signing the book of condolences, lighting candles, sharing stories of Craig.

Craig was described at the vigil as “one of life’s gems”.

“He was a hell of a man. He was a beautiful soul. He lived and achieved great things.”

Joel Duffin, WM of the Orange Lodge Order 240, said Craig will be “deeply missed”, adding: “I hope the family take comfort in how much Craig was loved.”

Following the speeches, the crowd joined in a rendition of ‘The Lion Sleeps Tonight’.

Donations were collected at the event, which will be used to create a memorial in the area for Craig.

More than £1000 was put in buckets.

Buckhaven and Denbeath Community Council aims to use the money to pay for a memorial, putting forward the idea of a tree, bench or telescope.

Michelle Ratcliffe, chair of the community council, said: “The news of Craig’s passing last week shocked our community to the core.

“The vigil proved how much he was loved. He always made people smile wherever he went with his infectious smile and sense of humour.

“Craig was a very popular man with many, many friends. You couldn’t go anywhere without someone knowing him. He loved socialising and singing with people.

“His passing has left a massive hole in our community that will never be replaced. He will be sorely missed.”

The community has also raised £3367 – smashing the £500 target – to help cover the funeral costs.

Following news of his passing, tributes poured out over social media as friends remembered a man with a passion for sport.

Craig was a Rangers fan, but also gave his support to his community clubs, East Fife FC and Kennoway Star Hearts.

After learning of his passing, fans of the Ibrox club started plans for a period of applause during a home fixture, while East Fife will be paying tribute to Craig at their next home game on July 20.

Disability Sport Fife also paid tribute to Craig, describing him as one of their “most charismatic members”.

Craig was an active member of the group, taking part in various sports, including cross country, bowls, football, and much more.