Legendary Skye ferry-protesting minister Angus Smith dies aged 90

A church minister who attracted national attention after protesting against Skye ferries sailing on the Sabbath has passed away at the age of 90.

Reverend Angus Smith made headline news during the summer of 1965 when he lay down on the slipway at Kyleakin to protest the first Sunday car ferry sailing to the mainland.

The now legendary stunt saw the Presbyterian minister hauled away by police and resulted in him being dubbed the 'Ferry Reverend' from then on.

Born in Govan, the Rev Angus Smith was a minister at the Snizort Free Church in Skye before moving further west near to the birthplace of his parents in Lewis, where he preached at the Cross Free Church.

A passionate fundamentalist, Smith left the Free Church in 1999 to join the Free Presbyterian Church.