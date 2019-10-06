Legendary Cream drummer Ginger Baker dead at 80

Have your say

Ginger Baker, one of the most acclaimed rock drummers of all time, has passed away.

The Cream co-founder, who also played with Blind Faith, Hawkwind and Fela Kuti over the course of a career spanning decades, has died at the age of 80.

His daughter confirmed that Peter "Ginger" Baker passed away peacefully.

A statement released online read: "We are very sad to say that Ginger has passed away peacefully in hospital this morning.

"Thank you to everyone for your kind words over the past weeks."

Baker's family had previously made it public that he was critically ill in hospital.