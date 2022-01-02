Lee Hawley was reported missing on December 19 from Melrose and he was last seen in the Co-op in West Moulin Road, Pitlochry at around 2.30pm on December 31.
He is described as around 5ft 11in tall, of slim build with short dark hair and goatee beard.
When last seen he was wearing green waterproof hooded jacket, khaki green trousers and black boots. It is believed he intended to travel to the Highlands.
Police Sergeant David North of Perth Police Station said: “We think Lee may still be in Tayside but there is a possibility he could have travelled anywhere. We are growing increasingly concerned for him and I would ask that anyone who may have seen him to contact police. Anyone with information should call 101 quoting police reference 3081 of Sunday, 19 December, 2021.”