Leave a light on for Scotland: Kirkcaldy EU supporters in town centre rally

Kirkcaldy supporters of the EU are planning to come together for a special event on Friday, which will see them ‘leave a light on’ for Scotland.

The Town Square will be the focal point for the gathering, which requests all participants bring a light, torch, tealight, or even their mobile phone torch in a bid to light up the area.

It is being organised by Kirkcaldy’s Yes Hub, which is based on Hunter Street, and takes place at 7pm.

The gathering takes its name from a speech made by an SNP MEP in 2019.

The Yes Hub’s Roy Mackie said: “We’re gathering, with a bit of music, some speakers, and marking the occasion.

“We’re just looking to bring people together with a shared interest in what’s happening with the EU.

“It’s a family-friendly event for people people who care about the ramifications of leaving the EU against our will.

“The vast majority of the voting public in Scotland did not ask for this.

“In coming out, we’re losing human rights, we’re losing workers’ rights, and this is already happening.

“Once again Scotland really has no say, as it’s decided for us.

“If this resonates with you, come and join us on Friday night.

“Bring your lights, your candles in jam jars, whatever you have.”

In March last year, Scottish Member of the European Parliament Alyn Smith made an emotional speech in which he asked other European Nations to remember that Scotland voted to stay within the EU.

He implored them to keep an open mind to the possibility of Scotland one day returning to the EU.

He was met with applause when he said: “Chers collègues, I’m not asking you to solve our domestic discussions.

“I am asking you to leave a light on so we can find our way home.”