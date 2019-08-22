Time is running out if you want to nominate someone special for a prestigious Forth Award.

For the past 15 years, The Forth Awards have paid special tribute to Edinburgh, the Lothians and Fife’s community heroes, the folks who normally never seem to get the credit for the great things they do.

The event brings together big names and unsung heroes

They might be the people who go that extra mile, who put smiles on faces, give a helping hand and who don’t look for anything in return - from teachers to charity volunteers and those people who are just there whenever they’re needed.

Now the countdown is on to this year’s glittering awards – and there’s just enough time left to nominate your community heroes.

It’s worth a go - the winners will have the chance to rub shoulders with well-known faces and musical stars at capital’s big event of the year, The Forth Awards in November.

The community heroes part of the event is also the most heart-tugging, when local people who have selflessly given their time, skills or support to help their local area are treated like stars alongside big names from the world of music, sport and entertainment.

The clock is ticking down to the deadline for this years nominations on August 29

Last year’s Forth Awards saw the specially-invited guests on their feet to celebrate Joanna Lamb, who took home the Cash for Kids Award. Joanna has battled osteosarcoma yet still strived to raise thousands of pounds for charity.

While the coveted “local hero” award was won by Iain McKendry, who despite being told cerebral palsy meant he wouldn’t be able to walk, now runs spinning classes at Danderhall Leisure Centre.

Both – along with a host of other local winners – had been nominated by people who had been touched by their remarkable resilience and selflessness.

Now the clock is ticking down to the deadline for this year’s nominations on August 29. And the call has gone to nominate your heroes before it’s too late.

“Time is running out for nominations and we don’t want anyone to miss out,” said Richie Jeffrey, Events & Marketing Manager, Radio Forth.

“We are very proud of the Radio Forth Awards which have recognised the achievements of some truly remarkable people over the past 15 years.

“They bring together big names and unsung heroes and show that everyone has something to contribute to our community when they put their heart and soul into what they do.”

Alongside the Forth Charity Volunteer of the Year Award, are others for the Best Teacher, Community Venture and The Forth Local Hero Award in association with The Edinburgh Evening News.

The Forth Cash for Kids Awards is a chance to celebrate the contribution someone special has made to fundraising.

Along with the community awards are a host of others which celebrate the achievements of local sports, music and entertainment stars. Last year’s Rising Star winner Lewis Capaldi, who instantly went on to hit number one with his song, ‘Someone You Loved’.

While Rebus author Ian Rankin was given the Forth Icon Award with the Forth Fringe Award going to comedian, Ed Byrne.

This year’s winners will be revealed on Thursday, 14 November during a glittering awards ceremony in the magnificent surroundings of Edinburgh’s Usher Hall.

The event is always one of the biggest in the capital and a star-studded line-up will be performing on the day. As always, this won’t be revealed in advance, however, previous stars have included Paolo Nutini, George Ezra, The Stereophonics and of course Lewis Capaldi, so the 1,800 guests are guaranteed some fantastic acts.

To see the full list of Forth Award categories and nominate friends, colleagues and local businesses for The Forth Awards 2019 simply head to www.forth1.com/forthawards and www.forth2.com/forthawards and submit your nominations before Thursday, August 29.