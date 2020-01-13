Large boost to electric vehicle use in West Lothian and Falkirk council areas

Drivers are getting on board the green revolution in the West Lothian and Falkirk council areas with a big rise in electric vehicles, the latest figures reveal.

But with the eco-friendly motors still making up a small share of the market, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders has called for measures to drive up their use.

Department for Transport statistics show that 353 ultra-low emission vehicles were licensed in West Lothian at the end of September – 32 per cent more than at the same point a year earlier.

While the statistics show that 237 ultra-low emission vehicles were licensed in Falkirk at the end of September – 42 per cent more than at the same point a year earlier. The figures for both areas include battery electric, hybrid, and fuel cell electric vehicles.

Across the UK, 247,000 such vehicles were licensed at the end of September – a 33 per cent rise on the previous year.

They include 70,000 which were registered in the last year – just 2.4 per cent of 3 million new vehicles overall.

Mike Hawes, chief executive of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, said the industry was committed to zero-emission transport, but urged the Government to encourage uptake.

“Ambition must be matched by a world-class package of initiatives that encourage investment and innovation and allow manufacturers to sell competitively,” he added.

“This includes long-term government commitment to incentives and substantial investment in infrastructure.”

A Department for Transport spokeswoman welcomed the latest figures on electric vehicles.

She said: “Between April 2015 and July 2019, the number of new registered ultra-low emission vehicles has increased four-fold, with more than 228,000 now on UK roads, 180,000 more than in 2015.

“Last year, battery vehicles more than doubled and we’re doubling our efforts to make owning an electric vehicle the new normal.”