Kitten found at side of road near Linlithgow

The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information after a kitten was found at the side of the road between Dechmont and Beecraigs Country Park recently.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity was alerted to the kitten after an eagle-eyed motorist spotted the abandoned young cat on Saturday, September 21.

Scottish SPCA animal rescue officer Sarah Auldsmith was glad that the cat was found in relatively good health.

She said: “The kitten is only around six weeks old and is still very small. She could have easily been missed.

“We are thankful to the member of the public who picked up the female cat and took her home before phoning our animal helpline.

“She is not a feral cat and seems in quite good condition.

“The team at one of our animal rescue and rehoming centre is providing her with the care she needs.”

Sarah is calling on the public to help the SSPCA discover how the kitten got there.

She said: “She didn’t get there by accident so we would like to find out what happened.

“If anyone has any information, we would urge them to call our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”

Abandoning an animal is an offence under the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006. Anyone found guilty of doing so can expect to be banned from keeping animals for a fixed period or life.

The Scottish SPCA is Scotland’s animal welfare charity. It is separate from the RSPCA, who work in England and Wales.