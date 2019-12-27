Kirkton Flats fire: Three injured in overnight high rise blaze

Three people have been injured after a fire broke out in a hise rise flat in Glasgow this morning.

The fire service attended the blaze at Kirkton Avenue in the Knightswood area of the city just before 5am on Friday.

The fire broke out on the 22nd floor inside the tower block but has now been extinguished.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: "We were alerted to a fire in Kirkton Flats Knightswood at 4:56am this morning to reports of a fire within a flat.

"Four fire and one aerial appliance were mobilised to the scene where crews extinguished a fire on a 22nd floor property.

"There were three casualties which were passed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance service.

Stock image: A fire broke out one of the high rise flats on kirkton Avenue in Knightswood

"Two of which were transported to hospital, at that time we were still in attendance, but have since left the scene."