Kirkcaldy to host free fireworks show on Bonfire Night

Kirkcaldy will once again host a free fireworks show on Guy Fawkes Night this November 5.

A new endeavour, spearheaded by Kirkcaldy Rugby Club, will see crowds flock to the Beveridge Park after years without a largescale event in the town.

The event itself wil be free to attend, though there is expected to be opportunities to donate funds to help make the night an annual fixure.

It will be run in a partnership which also contains Kingdom FM, who will host the night, Kirkcaldy District Scouts, 21CC fireworks, the Beveridge Park Development Group, and Forth Crossing Security.

The Scouts will be helping to deliver leaflets in the run up to the event to neighbouring homes, and also assisting on the night.

It comes after it was announced that both Glenrothes and Dunfermline will not be hosting fireworks show this year.

Corgi George, of Kirkcaldy Rugby Club said: “Kirkcaldy Scouts will be doing the leaflet drops, then coming round to help out on the night.

“There’s a company called 21CC, they usually do stuff at Murrayfield and they’ll be doing the display itself.

“The rugby club will be open on the evening and we’ll be taking the lead on the lighting to make sure there’s a good path into the fireworks.

“We’ll be looking after the first aid and we’ll have loads of volunteers on the night.

“We got some indications beforehand that the Dunfermline display might be closing down.

“I’m an ex-police officer, I was in planning before and I’d worked on the Burntisland one.

“It was becoming a bit of a mess traffic-wise, so we’re looking to share the love a little bit so that folk coming from Kirkcaldy can just go to the Kirkcaldy one so it doesn’t clog up the back road to Kinghorn.

“We’re trying to have a real push in Kirkcaldy. We had a lot to do with the half marathon. We’re part of that group looking to develop events and get some more stuff going on, to promote Kirkcaldy as a nice place to be.

“We want it to hopefully be an annual thing and try and get Kirkcaldy buzzing a wee bit and get people involved.

“It’s hugely important to promote things happening in Kirkcaldy. We usually see kids hanging about our stands on a Friday night. We have to give them the opportunity to do things.

“We try put things on, get them out of the house away from the games consoles and away from our stands where they sit and have a smoke and a bottle of Bucky.

“If we give them something to go and do it’s just more for their development.

“This is a good place to be, we’re trying to make it even better.”

The event will take place on Tuesday, November 5, and starts at 7pm.

Get in touch and tell us your story

Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk

Twitter: @FFP

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress