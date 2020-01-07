Kirkcaldy student wins graduation prize

A Kirkcaldy student has been awarded the Medallion of Excellence for Art at his college graduation.

BA (Hons) First Class Photography graduate, Martin Gibb (52), received the prestigious award in recognition of his achievements during the course of his studies.

The former Kirkcaldy High School pupil was one of over 3000 students who celebrated at City of Glasgow College’s annual winter graduation ceremonies held on November 25.

Students from across the college’s four faculties took to the stage of Glasgow’s Royal Concert Hall to receive their respective degrees, diplomas and certificates.

Martin said: “To win the Medallion of Excellence for Art was a truly humbling experience that gave me belief in my own practice as a photographer.

“My last two years at City of Glasgow College have been both challenging and inspirational; my tutors gave me lots of encouragement and guidance which me get into new artistic territory.

“I would like to thank my wife, my tutors and my classmates for their support throughout my degree as without them it would have not been possible.”

Paul Little, college principal and chief executive, said:

“It was a pleasure to congratulate all of our talented students as they graduated with their internationally recognised qualifications and to recognise those who received individual prizes.

“Martin should be very proud of achieving one of our top prizes which are awarded annually to those students who have excelled throughout their time with us.”