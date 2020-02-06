Kirkcaldy Gymastics Club gives two charities a cash injection

Members of a Kirkcaldy club tackled a fundraising obstacle course to give two local charities a huge cash boost.

Kirkcaldy Gymnastics Club raised a fantastic £2,318.40 from its annual fundraising event which has been split between two worthy causes - Megan’s Journey and Love Oliver. They were both voted for by club members.

Megan’s Journey was established in memory of Kirkcaldy youngster, Megan Clarkson, who died aged two after battling a rare form of lung cancer.

The charity raises funding for the Children’s Ward of the Victoria Hospital, along with Ronald McDonald House in Glasgow, and the Teapot Trust in Edinburgh as they all supported Megan.

Love Oliver was set up by parents Jennifer and Andy Gill to help fund research into childhood cancer following the death of their 24-week-old son Oliver.

Last week the club members presented £1,159.20 to Kelly Clarkson from Megan’s Journey and Jennifer Gill from Love Oliver who visited a training session to learn more from the gymnasts about how the monies were raised and thank them in person for the funding.

They also shared with the gymnasts some of the important things the charities would be able to do with the money raised to help children living with cancer and their families.

Lorraine Thomson, club head coach, said the charity obstacle course takes place in November each year when all KGC gymnasts are challenged to run, balance, climb, swing and vault their way to victory, by completing the challenge to the best of their ability and in the quickest time.

Lorraine said: “We are extremely proud of all the gymnasts for choosing two such deserving charities and raising such an amazing amount of money.

“Thank you to all friends and family for their support in making the sponsored obstacle course such a success. It was lovely to meet Kelly and Jennifer in person and everyone at KGC wishes them all the best with their continued fundraising efforts!”