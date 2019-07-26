Kirkcaldy Brownies’ Oor Broonie is on the trail

Have your say

A local Brownie group has helped to design and paint one of the giant Oor Wullie sculptures as part of the Oor Wullie’s BIG Bucket Trail.

The 39a Kirkcaldy Brownies shared their creative ideas and their love of being part of the group through their design.

The design includes the character wearing a Brownie uniform-inspired set of dungarees while sitting on a toadstool bucket.

Shona Turner, leader of the 39a Kirkcaldy Brownies said:

“We thought it was important to dress Oor Wullie in the Brownie uniform that the girls are proud to wear, including the badges the girls work hard to earn.

“We chose to have him sit on a toadstool as this is an important part of the Brownie Promise ceremony.”

They have named their design, ‘Oor Broonie’ and it is currently on display at the Gyle Shopping Centre in Edinburgh.