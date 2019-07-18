Kindhearted Carron workers raise £34,000 for CHAS

Kindhearted staff at Carron Bathrooms have collectively raised £34,000 for Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) over the last nine years.

Led by supervisor Stevie Walton, employees have taken part in various sponsored hill walks since 2010 and over the last year alone they conquered Ben Lomond, stayed sober for October and held a bake sale, breaking previous efforts by raising £7000.

CHAS representatives met staff to thank them personally during a recent visit to the local business.

James McMorrine, Carron Bathrooms commercial director said: “We’re delighted to have accumulatively reached such a huge sum for CHAS. Fundraising has been a wonderful way to encourage a sociable atmosphere for our team as well as contribute to this fantastic cause.

“Our thanks go particularly to Stevie, who has been the driving force behind the effort. It was a pleasure to show CHAS staff around the factory and let them in on a few behind the scenes secrets of our craft!”

Fiona Leslie, community fundraiser for CHAS said: “We owe the staff at Carron a debt of gratitude for everything they’ve done and continue to do to raise money for CHAS. “It’s clear that these sponsored walks are big events on the company’s calendar and we’re honoured to be a part of that.

“All proceeds go towards the sustainability of care that CHAS gives to so many babies, children, young people and their families, whether it’s dedicated nurse care, a week of respite, a simple meal or a hydrotherapy session.”