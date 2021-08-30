Police are becoming increasingly concerned after an Aberdeen woman was reported missing on Monday.

Kim Cheetham was last seen in the Westburn Road area around 1 pm on Monday, August 30.

She has not been seen or heard from since and there is growing concerns for her welfare.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kim Cheetham: There are growing concerns after an Aberdeen woman is reported missing

She has been described as being 5ft 3ins tall, of a medium build with long dark hair, which, at the time she went missing, was tied up in a ponytail.

Kim was last seen wearing a dark coloured jumper with a white writing on the front and tracksuit bottoms and carrying a white handbag.

Sergeant Nick Searle said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Kim’s welfare and re keen to find her as soon as possible.

“I would urge anyone who may have seen Kim to contact us as soon as possible. Similarly, if Kim is reading this, let us know you are safe and well.”

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.