Callum the stag at Benn Eighe car park in Torridon

Callum was put down humanely

A 'celebrity stag' has had to be put down after fears feeding visitors giving him the wrong food rotted his teeth.

Callum, who was described as a "local legend" in a Highland town developed health problems due to visitors giving him food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was commonly spotted in the Beinn Eighe car park in Torridon - with well-meaning visitors often feeding him 'treats' as they passed by on the NC500 route.

Callum the stag at Benn Eighe car park in Torridon

Sadly, it is believed that due to being fed the wrong types of foods, Callum's teeth deteriorated, leading him to struggle to forage for himself in the winter months.

The National Trust for Scotland have now revealed that they had been forced to have Callum put down due to severe health issues.

A National Trust for Scotland spokesperson said: "We are saddened to say that following expert vet advice, Callum the stag, who was often found in the car park at Torridon, has had to be humanely put down.

"We know that many in the community, and visitors too, will be sorry to hear this.

"As a conservation charity, we take our responsibilities for animal welfare seriously and the advice was that this was the kindest option."

Many of Callum's fans were saddened by the news - with local Highland Historian Andrew Grant McKenzie describing the stag as a "local legend."

"Sad news that Callum will no longer be at the Beinn Eighe car park, but I have no doubt the advice from the vet was for welfare reasons and Callum's condition had deteriorated in recent years," said Andrew.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The issue of people feeding wildlife is one that comes up regularly across the Highlands and Callum's popularity should serve as a way of communicating the message that we must be careful with our interaction with the natural world.

"There is no doubt Callum had a good long life for a stag.