Kezia Dugdale pitch perfect as a Kylie 'backing singer'

Former Scottish Labour Leader Kezia Dugdale was having the time of her life at a Kylie Minogue gig this weekend.

Ms Dugdale posted a video of herself singing along to the Australian superstar's duet with Jason Donovan, 'Especially for You'.

Posting a video of her sing-a-long rendition of the smash hit, Ms Dugdale tweeted: "Not sure your back up singers were up to much tonight Kylie - Incredible night at Edinburgh Castle."

Kylie was peforming at Edinburgh Castle on Sunday, and is set to close her summer tour with a second capital performance tonight.

The Australian singer delivered a barnstorming show in her Glastonbury legends slot two weeks ago, marking 14 years since a cancer diagnosis forced her to cancel her debut on the Pyramid Stage.

Ms Dugdale joined thousands of other fans who flocked to the Castle to see Kylie.