Mr Davidson, 40, was last seen on the Hawick Street at around 8.30pm on Tuesday wearing a blue cap and jumper, and black trousers.
He was reported missing on Wednesday after having not been in contact with his family.
Mr Davidson is 6ft tall, is medium size and has a receding hairline.
If you have any information you should call 101 quoting incident 1150 of November 17.
Kenneth Davidson: Concerns grow for man reported missing from Wishaw