Kenneth Cheyne, 55, from Turriff in Aberdeenshire was travelling southbound at around 7.20am on Thursday, November 4, when his lorry left the road.

He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Early reports suggested that the lorry was carrying livestock however, it is now understood that it was transporting bags of potatoes.

Sergeant John Learmonth of the Road Policing Unit in Perth said: “Our thoughts are with Mr Cheyne’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Our enquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances and I would urge any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage who hasn’t yet spoken to an officer to get in touch."

If you have any information to report on the accident you should call Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 0396 of November 4.

Kenneth Cheyne: Police name the lorry driver who died after vehicle 'fell off the flyover'

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.