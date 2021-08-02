Keane was 12 years old when she was killed at Liberton High School in Edinburgh after a 6 ft gym wall collapsed.

Her mother Abbie Wallis launched legal action against the council after a fatal accident inquiry in 2017 ruled that nobody was to blame for the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two-week inquiry before Sheriff Principal Mhairi Stephen QC heard evidence from a number of witnesses, including teachers and pupils, as well as construction and health and safety experts.

Keane Wallis-Bennett: Out of court payment from council settled after student dies in Edinburgh secondary school

In statements to the police, some of Keane’s former classmates said they had told teachers that the wall was “wobbly” before it collapsed.

However teachers called to give evidence denied these conversations had taken place, saying that they would have reported concerns immediately had they been alerted.

The Sun has reported that Edinburgh City Council has settled the case out of court, with the amount paid remaining private.

The newspaper added that the Court of Sessions has confirmed that the case is now settled.

The gym hall at Liberton High has been demolished and replaced after the incident.

It was ruled that the wall that collapsed was cracked at the base, and pupils leaning on it over time caused it to fall.

A City of Edinburgh Council spokesperson said: “We want to express our deepest sympathies again to Keane’s family for their tragic loss however as this is a legal matter it would be inappropriate to comment further.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.