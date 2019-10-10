Katie Price banned from driving for two years after court no-show

Katie Price has been banned from driving for two years after failing to turn up to court.

The TV presenter and former glamour model, 41, was charged with withholding the name of the driver after her pink Range Rover was involved in a collision in Bexley, south-east London, in November last year.

TV presenter Katie Price has been hit with a two-month driving ban

Price, who pleaded guilty to the charge at a hearing in August, refused to attend today's sentencing hearing at Bexley Magistrates Court, claiming she was only due to return to London Gatwick Airport at 9am today.

Her solicitors sought to adjourn the hearing to another date, which had already been moved from August..

In a statement read to the court by the clerk, Price's solicitors said: "She has been out of the country.

"She is returning on the morning of the hearing.

"We ask for the hearing to be adjourned to another date. No-one will be inconvenienced as witnesses will not need to be called as a result of the guilty plea."

But Geraldine Dickinson, prosecuting, urged the court to carry on with the matter in Price's absence.

She said: "Her solicitors knew about this date and knew about her whereabouts and that she's be returning to Gatwick this morning.

"Even if she came back at 9am, she could have made an appearance at this court today."

District Judge Robert Hunter said: "This hearing has already been adjourned once.

"This date was agreed by both sides. I am not inclined to further adjourn this matter."

The prosecutor pointed to Price's previous disqualifications, such as a three-month ban in July 2018 and a further three-month suspension back in October 2018.

Six points were added to Price's licence in January this year.

The District Judge said: "I am imposing another six points, which amounts to a disqualification of two years to the license.

"I am also imposing a fine of £440, a surcharge of £44 and prosecution costs of £100 to be paid in 28 days."

Price claimed at the hearing in August that she had been working to get her life back on track, and blamed the incident on her mental health and post-traumatic stress disorder.

The mother-of-five repeatedly denied she had been driving and claimed the driver was her on-off boyfriend Kris Boyson's friend - and anyone was insured to drive her pink car if they were aged over 30.

Price is starring in the reality show My Crazy Life, but is facing bankruptcy.

The former Loose Women panellist is in the midst of renovating her nine-bedroom Sussex home.

She recently refuted claims that she will be forced to give up her home as she is due back in court over bankruptcy repayments next week.

Price is due to appear before a specialist insolvency and companies court in London on Monday.

The TV personality avoided bankruptcy last December after reaching an agreement over a £22,000 tax bill.

But it has been claimed that she could lost her home over the bankruptcy hearing.