Police say they are “very concerned” for the wellbeing of an 11-year-old girl missing from Galashiels.

Kaitlyn Easson was last seen around 5.45pm on Sunday, 5 February, at the Interchange in the centre of the town.

There was a possible further sighting of her walking alone on Melrose Road 10 minutes later near to a local sports facility called the Queens Centre, in the direction of her home address.

There have been no other confirmed sightings of her since.

She is described as being around 4ft 11in, of slim build, with long blonde hair.

When last seen she was wearing a white jumper, brown trousers and boots.

Local Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Catriona Paton, said: “As time passes with no contact from Kaitlyn, we are very concerned for her wellbeing and I am appealing to anyone who has seen her or knows where she might be to call police immediately.

“We do not have any information at this time to suggest she has come to any harm but it is important that we find her as soon as possible.

“We are continuing to search the area where she was last seen as well as other parts of Galashiels where she could be.

Partner agencies, including the local mountain rescue team, are assisting us with these searches.

“There has been a real strength of feeling from the local community and we are grateful for their support. I would ask them to contact us as soon as possible if they have any information that could assist us.

“There are officers in the area so please approach any of them if you have information or call us on 101, quoting reference number 3314 of Sunday, 5 February, 2023.