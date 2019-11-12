Judo Jayne presents her dad’s trophy for great effort in Grangemouth club

It was a special moment for members of Grangemouth’s Deanburn Judo Club at the end of their annual club championships last weekend when coach Jayne Clason presented a special award in memory of her father Robert Clason.

The first recipient of the Robert Clason Memorial Shield special award was Olivia Hill, for displaying the determination and spirit that Robert would have been proud of.

The shield will be presented every year to the person who gives as much effort and commitment as Olivia gave in 2019.

Other winners included Player of the Year Ruiraidh Porteous, Junior Player of the Year Owen Rutherford, Club Champion 2019 Kyle Wilkie, Achievement Trophy Aimee Stewart. Kyle also gained his green belt, Olivia her yellow belt and Ruiraidh moved up to his orange belt.

Run by Commonwealth Games and GB judo star Jayne, Deanburn meets every Monday night in the Education Unit, Abbots Road, Grangemouth. It aims to give primary school age pupils the chance to keep fit and learn judo in fun and friendly sessions throughout the year.

Visit www.facebook.com/Deanburnjudoclub1988 for more information.