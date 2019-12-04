Josh Taylor, Martin Compston, Travis and Twin Atlantic to head up BBC Scotland's Hogmanay coverage

New Scottish boxing hero Josh Taylor is to star in BBC Scotland's Hogmanay coverage, it was announced today.

The actors Martin Compston, James Cosmo and Mark Bonnar and the bands Twin Atlantic and Travis were among the other main stars unveiled by the broadcaster today as part of an expanded Hogmanay line-up will be shown across BBC One and the broadcaster's new dedicated Scottish channel.

Line of Duty star Martin Comspton has been unveiled as one of new host Susan Calman's Hogmanay guests.

Still Game star Jane McCarry, the Inverness trad band Elephant Sessions and Gaelic singer Julie Fowlis will also be appearing on the rebooted Hogmanay coverage.

Two separate shows will be fronted by comic Susan Calman, who has taken take over from BBC Scotland's long-time host Jackie Bird, who had been at the helm for 20 years.

Other highlights of the Hogmanay line-up include the return of the hit Scottish football comedy sketch show Only An Excuse, which will see Still Game favourite Mark Cox and Scot Squad star alongside regular frontman and two his his Scot Squad co-stars, Alex Norton and Joy McAvoy.

BBC Scotland director Donalda MacKinnon said: “Throughout the festivities there’ll be something for everyone with this terrific seasonal selection from our programme makers.

"Audiences join us in big numbers for our Hogmanay celebrations and we’re looking forward to welcoming them again as we round off the year in style with a cocktail of dance, music and entertainment.”