Josh Taylor, Martin Compston and Twin Atlantic to head up BBC Scotland's Hogmanay coverage

New Scottish boxing hero Josh Taylor is to star in BBC Scotland's Hogmanay coverage, it was announced today.

The actors Martin Compston, James Cosmo and Mark Bonnar and the bands Twin Atlantic and Travis were among the other main stars unveiled by the broadcaster today as part of an expanded Hogmanay line-up will be shown across BBC One and the new Scottish channel.

Still Game star Jane McCarry, the Inverness trad band Elephant Sessions and Gaelic singer Julie Fowlis will also be appearing on the rebooted Hogmanay coverage, which will see comic Susan Calman take over from long-time host Jackie Bird.

BBC Scotland director Donalda MacKinnon said: “Throughout the festivities there’ll be something for everyone with this terrific seasonal selection from our programme makers.

"Audiences join us in big numbers for our Hogmanay celebrations and we’re looking forward to welcoming them again as we round off the year in style with a cocktail of dance, music and entertainment.”