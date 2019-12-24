Josh Quigley: Round-the-world cyclist says he's 'lucky to be alive' after crash

A Scottish cyclist struck by a car during an attempt to cycle around the world has said he is lucky to be alive.

Josh Quigley, 27, said he was airlifted to hospital after being launched off his bike and landing 50 feet away while cycling in the US state of Texas.

Mr Quigley, from Livingston, West Lothian, took up the sport after suffering from depression.

He began his globe-trotting journey in April and arrived in the United States earlier this month.

Mr Quiqley said he suffered multiple fractured bones in the car collision on Saturday, and that he will need months of recovery.

Speaking from his hospital bed ahead of surgery, he said: "It's going to be a long journey and process to getting physically fit again, getting back on my bike, but mark my words I will do it.

"I will find a way to finish what I started."

He added: "I know how lucky I am to be alive and I will make the most of it. I clearly wasn't meant to finish the cycle this year and I will accept that and work towards a 2020 finish.

"I'm in a lot of physical pain, it hurts to talk, it hurts to breath, it hurts to lie in this bed, my ribs and back are in agony, my ankle is sore, but mentally, psychologically, emotionally, I've never been better because I feel like the luckiest guy in the world.

"I could quite easily not be here right now but I am. I'm really excited for my future."