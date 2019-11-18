Join our new Facebook group for inclusive needs

A new Facebook group has been set up by the Fife Free Press and Nourish, a registered charity in Kirkcaldy.

The group, Inclusive Fife, aims to provide a safe space for families and people who require additional needs, to provide support, share ideas and topics of discussion.

The online group was created to highlight the issues and challenges people with additional needs face in the community.

It is the result of a collaboration between Darren Gibb, Community News Reporter, and Nourish.

Within a few days it has reached a membership of 280 people.

Lynne Scott, a founding member of Nourish and the centre’s manager said: “We started this group to help create a more inclusive Fife.

“We want to raise awareness of our support organisations, and we hope this group will help to bring families around Fife together.

“Already we’re starting to get into the conversations that so many of us at Nourish have had over the years.”

Topics cover where to go for help with applying for disability benefits, and the struggles families face when simply trying to find somewhere to go for a day out.

To join the group visit click here