Job fears for Arnish Yard workers

Unconfirmed reports are circulating suggesting a number of job losses in Stornoway at the Arnish Fabrication Yard.

Questions to the fabrication yard’s operators BiFab, which is now owned by Canadian company DF Barnes, and the GMB Union have as yet not been answered although a spokesperson for DF Barnes commented: “We are pleased that we have been able to employ more people at Arnish than originally planned for the piles contract and for an extended period of time.

“We continue to work towards more contracts to bring even more work to Arnish. Our goal, like the goal of the community is to have as many people working for as long as possible.”

Western Isles MSP Alasdair Allan commented: “Clearly, any threat of redundancies represent a worrying situation for all the workforce at Arnish. In this case it seems to be part of the cyclical nature of work at the yard and the completion of current orders.

“My understanding is that the company is now working hard to win further contracts in the offshore renewables sector.

“I have contacted people in HIE and the Scottish government today to stress the importance of minimising the impact of any redundancies, finding new orders soon and supporting individual members of workforce affected.”

The Gazette understands, although we are seeking confirmation, a number of staff have already been let go with more staff expected to follow in the coming weeks.

We will bring you more information when we can as we await statements.

BiFab were earlier this year awarded a contract by GeoSea to produce supports worth up to £26.5 million as part of the Moray East offshore wind farm development which was expected to create up to 80 jobs in Stornoway.